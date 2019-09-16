Frenchman kills wife in Swat for wanting to study

A man killed his new wife in Swat because she wanted to continue her studies and become a doctor.

Sana Gul was shot in the head by her husband of two months. Her husband, Anees, fled to France directly after the attack.

Anees is a French citizen and had come to Pakistan to get married. He and Sana, his maternal aunt’s daughter, married on June 26 and the plan was for him to go back to France and for her to complete her studies. But Anees changed his mind and began fighting with Sana.

They had been living in a house in the Kabal tehsil given to them by their maternal uncle and Anees’ grandparents were also living there. On the night of September 13, at around 1am, Anees shot Sana in the head. His grandparents claimed they didn’t hear anything.

Anees then fled and got on a plane for France. From the plane, he called his uncle and told him what happened. When the uncle arrived at their house, he found Sana’s body and informed the police and her parents.

Investigations SSP Muhammad Ejaz Awan said they will be contacting Interpol to arrest Anees. They will also be contacting the French Embassy.

A case was registered at Kanju police station by Sana’s father Hazrat Hussain.

