Four soldiers martyred near Afghan border

Four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and one injured in two separate incidents of firing by militants near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

A sepoy was killed after militants opened fire on a patrolling party of the security forces in North Waziristan. The firing occurred near Abba Khel in Spinwam on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Sepoy Akhtar Hussain. He was from Baltistan.

Two miscreants were killed in the exchange of fire, according to the Pakistan Army.

Separately, three troops were martyred and one injured in firing from across the Afghan border while they were fencing the border. The martyrs have been identified as 28-year-old Lance Naik Said Amin Afridi, a resident of District Khyber, 31-year-old Lance Naik Muhammad Shoaib, who belongs to District Manshera, and 22-year-old Sepoy Kashif Ali from Nowshera.

Another Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control in the Hajipur. According to the ISPR, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in the Hajipir Sector. Havaldar Nasir Hussain was martyred in the fire.

Havaldar Hussain was 33 years old and had been in service for 16 years. He was from Narowal.

Tensions along the LoC, the border dividing Kashmir, have increased since August 5, when India revoked articles 35A and 370 of its constitution and imposed a curfew in Kashmir.

