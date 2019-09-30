Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Violence

Four Lahore policemen booked for beating a man to death

5 hours ago
 
Lahore’s Nawab Town police have registered a case on Monday against four of its policemen and six unidentified persons for beating a man to death.

The case was registered after the victim’s family staged a protest against police brutality and blocked Lahore’s Johar Town Road on Sunday. They also chanted slogans against the Lahore police for their failure to control custodial deaths.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice on Sunday of the incident and sought a report from the Punjab police chief.

Related: Lahore teen hit by train while chasing a kite

According to the police, 23-year-old Ashfaq Jan died after he slipped and hit his head on a stone in an attempt to escape the police. They conducted a raid on a tip-off they received about gambling in Nawab Town’s shanty area.

Jan’s father says four policemen and six other unidentified men in plainclothes barged into their house and started beating his son until he collapsed and died. He claims that the police stole money from his son as well as his mobile phone. This is a common practice by te police to prove that they have conducted a raid.

An investigation is under way and Jan’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Lahore Police
 
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
