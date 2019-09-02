Four killed in wall collapse in Lahore’s Manawan

At least four people were killed while three others were injured after an under-construction boundary wall around a residential plot collapsed on them during heavy rain in Lahore’s Manawan on Sunday.

According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, around 30 youngsters were playing cricket in a vacant residential plot at Ganja village near Manawan when it started raining heavily.

To avoid the rain, they took shelter near the boundary wall. While they were sitting there, the wall suddenly collapsed because of the downpour and windstorm.

The victims have been identified as Sajid, Sajawal, Ali, and Rehan, all residents of Ganja village in Manawan. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

