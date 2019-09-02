Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Four killed in wall collapse in Lahore’s Manawan

3 hours ago
 

At least four people were killed while three others were injured after an under-construction boundary wall around a residential plot collapsed on them during heavy rain in Lahore’s Manawan on Sunday.

According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, around 30 youngsters were playing cricket in a vacant residential plot at Ganja village near Manawan when it started raining heavily.

Related: Woman among three killed in Khuzdar shooting

To avoid the rain, they took shelter near the boundary wall. While they were sitting there, the wall suddenly collapsed because of the downpour and windstorm.

The victims have been identified as Sajid, Sajawal, Ali, and Rehan, all residents of Ganja village in Manawan. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
Bahria town, Instalment, money, supreme court
 
