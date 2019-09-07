Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Four Jhang policemen suspended after man escapes from lockup

36 mins ago
 

Four Jhang policemen were suspended on Saturday after a suspected robber escaped from the lockup. 

A case has been registered against two policemen too.

The suspect, identified as Noor Bahar, was arrested soon afterwards, the police claimed. He was arrested near Sufi Morr on Friday night.

Bahar’s family even staged a protest outside a police station after his escape. They claimed that the police have tortured him and buried his body. His father said that their son isn’t capable of robbing anything and has been arrested on fake charges.

Many people have criticised the Rahim Yar Khan police after a thief, identified as Salahuddin, died in police custody recently. Salahuddin was arrested after footage of him allegedly robbing an ATM went viral on social media. A day after his arrest, the police said he died in their custody.

His father, Mohammad Afzaal, believes the police killed his son. He told SAMAA TV earlier that he had seen the bruises and abrasions on his son’s body.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
