Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Four injured in gas line explosion at Peshawar hospital

4 mins ago
 
All four were staffers



Four people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a blast at a hospital in Peshawar.

The blast was caused by a gas leak at the Moulvi Jee Hospital. Two of the people injured in the blast are in critical condition.

All four victims were staffers at the hospital.

Due to the blast, the building also sustained damage. Rescue teams arrived at the scene to begin relief work.

Employees say a day earlier, a fire erupted at the hospital due to a gas leak. However, it was quickly extinguished.

Blast Gas Peshawar
 
