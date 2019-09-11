Four injured in fight between two groups in Karachi’s Liaquatabad 

Four people were injured after a fight erupted between two political groups in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Tuesday night.

The injured, Shoukat, Waqar, Yasir and Zulfiqar, were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The doctors have said that their condition is out of danger now.

Some people opened fire during the brawl near Yaqoobia mosque, according to the police.

Raids are being conducted to arrest a suspect, identified as Ashfaq. The police have claimed that Ashfaq had started the fire.

