Four electrocuted as alam collides with live wires in Karachi

At least four people lost their lives on Saturday in a Muharram procession in Karachi when an alam (flag) collided with live electricity wires.

The incident took place in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Bhittaiabad area. The alam accidentally collided with electricity, leading to the electrocution of the four people.

Two people were also injured. They have been shifted to a private hospital.

Three of the deceased were identified as Ali, Ali Abbas and Soni Magsi.

Terming the incident tragic, a K-Electric spokesperson said the wires are installed according to certain rules and regulations.

He said a KE team was present at the scene.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.