Four children bitten by rabid dog in Multan

Four children were bitten by a rabid dog in Multan’s Tariqabad on Saturday.

They were rushed to Nishtar Hospital where they were administered the Anti-Rabies Vaccine.

The children were playing outside their house when they were attacked by the dog. Rescue officials administered first aid and then shifted them to the hospital.

One of the children’s fathers, Imtiaz, said they were given injections at the hospital.

This year, 117 people were brought to hospitals in Multan due to dog bites.

Recently, a rabies case in Larkana went viral. The victim, a 12-year-old boy from Mubarak Abro village in Shikarpur, was bitten by a dog in his village two days before Eidul Azha, which was 40 days before his death. According to the government, he was not taken to a hospital and administered an ARV, which lead to his death.

Most people are not aware that rabies is a contagious disease, Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director of Jinnah Medical and Postgraduate Centre in Karachi, told SAMAA TV. She said there was an urgent need to create awareness in the community.

“If someone is bitten, they should wash the site with water and immediately go to a medical facility where ARV is available,” Dr Jamali advised.

Delaying treatment could prove to be fatal, she said, referring to the recent case of a boy’s death in Larkana. If the vaccine wasn’t available at one centre, go to other centres until you receive treatment, she urged.

The incubation period—the time it takes for symptoms to develop after exposure— for rabies is around four weeks, Dr Jamali said, after which there was no cure for it anywhere in the world.

She also said anyone who had come in contact with a patient with rabies needed to get a preventive vaccine as soon as possible.

