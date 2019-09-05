Thursday, September 5, 2019  | 5 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Former MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill killed in Lahore

40 mins ago
 

The body of former PML-Q MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill was found at her home in Lahore. 

The Naseerabad SHO say her hands and feet were tied up and that the police believe she was killed. She lived on the top floor of her brother’s home.

They suspect that her murder was the result of an old enmity or an assets case she had been fighting.

An investigation has been started and teams will be formed after a post-mortem examination is conducted.

The former MPA also served as the secretary general of the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s Women Wing.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Parveen Sikandar Gill pml-q
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Take a look at Karachi’s post-rain condition
Take a look at Karachi's post-rain condition
local
Islamabad has a Kashmir ‘curfew clock’
Islamabad has a Kashmir 'curfew clock'
geopolitics
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
news
 
 
 
 
 
Bahria town, Instalment, money, supreme court
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.