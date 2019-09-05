Former MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill killed in Lahore

The body of former PML-Q MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill was found at her home in Lahore.

The Naseerabad SHO say her hands and feet were tied up and that the police believe she was killed. She lived on the top floor of her brother’s home.

They suspect that her murder was the result of an old enmity or an assets case she had been fighting.

An investigation has been started and teams will be formed after a post-mortem examination is conducted.

The former MPA also served as the secretary general of the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s Women Wing.

