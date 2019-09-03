Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Former KDA DG gets bail in land allotment case

4 hours ago
 

The Sindh High Court approved on Tuesday the bail petition of a former director-general of the Karachi Development Authority in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of 137 plots in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar. 

The court approved the bail of another former KDA official Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui.

The bail of six others, including Syed Farzand Ali, Syed Iftikharul Hassan, Saleem Ahmed Zahid, has been extended.

NAB prosecutor said that a reference has been submitted against Abbas and others.

The court has ordered an accountability court to ensure that the case trial is transparent.

 

Karachi Sindh High Court
 
