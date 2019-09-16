Monday, September 16, 2019  | 16 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Health

Food authority seals Quetta bakery seals with dirty kitchen

2 hours ago
 

The Balochistan Food Authority sealed on Monday a bakery for not following standard health practices in Quetta on Monday.

A BFA team visited several hotels, bakeries and fast food chains on Toghi and Alamdar roads and inspected food items being sold by the eateries for hygiene.

A representative of the food authority sealed Wow Sweets and Bakers for having a dirty kitchen, not covering food items and employees not taking care of personal hygiene despite being given a warning earlier.

Two other eateries, Karachi Biryani and Sardar Hotel, were fined Rs50,000 each for serving substandard food and not following cleanliness standards.

Several other eateries were issued warning notices. The BFA representative directed the owners of the food joints to take immediate steps to improve the condition of the eateries.

Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
You won't have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
