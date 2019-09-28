Follow UN resolutions in Kashmir, urges Chinese foreign minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the United Nations General Assembly and said the Kashmir issue must be peacefully resolved.

Calling it a dispute “left from the past”, he said it must be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement.

“No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken,” said Wang.

His speech came after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nearly 50-minute long speech in which he called on the international community to pressure India into lifting the almost two-month-long curfew in Kashmir.

