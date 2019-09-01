Five-year-old hospitalised after ‘exorcism’ by fake Sargodha pir

A five-year-old boy was hospitalised in Sargodha on Sunday after being beaten during an ‘exorcism’.

SAMAA TV correspondent Naeem ur Rehman reported that the boy, identified as Aahil Raza, was taken to a fake pir (spiritual healer) by his mother. The pir conducted an exorcism, during which he beat the child and seriously injured him.

A case has been lodged at the Cantt police station against the fake pir who has been identified as Waseem Shah.

The police are waiting for the child’s medical report before taking any more action.

