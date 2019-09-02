Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Five members of a family drown in the Hub River

2 hours ago
 

Five members of a family drowned in the Hub River in Karachi.

Four bodies have been pulled out and the search for the fifth is under way.

Three of the bodies have been identified so far. These are the bodies of four-year-old Areeba, 13-year-old Hifza and their mother 34-year-old Jabeen. Rescue officials are searching for the body of 10-year-old Hamza.

Two sisters drowned in the Malir River on August 21 after they went there with their families for a picnic.

According to their family, nine-year-old Ansa slipped and fell in the river. Her 14-year-old sister Salma jumped in to save her but both of them drowned because of the heavy flow of water. The girls had gone to the river for a picnic.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
