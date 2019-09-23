Monday, September 23, 2019  | 23 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Five killed, 20 injured in Salt Range motorway accident

1 hour ago
 

Five people were killed and 20 others injured when a trailer collided with a bus on the M2 Motorway along the Salt Range between Jhelum and Chakwal. 

The bus was travelling from Sargodha to Talagang. It had around 55 passengers. The trailer was going the wrong way.

It collided with the bus at around 4am, killing all three people in the trailer and two in the bus.

Rescue officials say of the 20 injured, four are in critical condition. They have been taken to DHQ Hospital Chakwal.

Other people were given first aid at the scene.

