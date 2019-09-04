Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
First Hindu woman appointed ASI in the Sindh Police

2 hours ago
 

Pushpa Kolhi is the first woman to be appointed an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Sindh Police.

She passed the provincial competitive examination, the results for which came out Tuesday, the Sindh Police said in a press release.

News of her appointment was first broken by human rights activist Kapil Dev on Twitter.

Kolhi said she belongs to Samaro, an underdeveloped rural area in Sindh, where women aren’t encouraged to study. “My success is the result of my parents’ prayers, who have supported me,” she told SAMAA Digital.

She wants to be an inspiration for Hindu women to join the police force, and aspires to become a hardworking and honest police officer. “People should be known by their talents, and not by their race, color or caste,” she believes.

The 29-year-old completed her graduation from Dow Medical College in Critical Care ICC.

Earlier in January, Suman Pawan Bodani became the first Hindu woman to be appointed a judge to the civil and judicial magistrate. However, it wasn’t the first time that a person from the Hindu community had been appointed as a judge.

The first judge from the Hindu community was the renowned Justice Rana Bhagwandas who served as the fourth chief justice of Pakistan from 1960 to 1968. He also remained the acting chief justice for brief periods between 2005 and 2007. In March 2018, Krishna Kumari, a member of the PPP, became the first Hindu woman elected to the Senate.

