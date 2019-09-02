Monday, September 2, 2019 | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
News
Fire breaks out at WAPDA headquarters in Faisalabad
Yousaf Cheema
59 mins ago
Equipment worth hundreds of thousands of rupees burnt
A fire broke out at the WAPDA headquarters in Faisalabad on Monday.
The fire started in the workshop at the headquarters on Canal Road.
Five fire brigade vehicles were sent to battle the blaze.
Equipment and other items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt in the fire. The fire department doesn't know what caused the blaze yet.
TOPICS:
Faisalabad
Fire
