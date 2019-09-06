Friday, September 6, 2019 | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Local
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Local
Fire breaks out at factory in Karachi’s Shershah
Saud Bin Murtaza
18 mins ago
No immediate reports of casualties
A fire broke out at a factory in Karachi's Shershah Friday.
Eight fire brigade vehicles were sent to the factory, which is located near Paracha Chowk.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. Teams are still battling the blaze.
TOPICS:
Fire
Karachi
