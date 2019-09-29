Sunday, September 29, 2019 | 29 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Firdous Shamim Naqvi’s coordinator escapes kidnapping attempt in Karachi
S. Shahnawaz Ali
2 hours ago
Three armed men attempted to abduct Naqvi's coordinator in Gulshan-e-Iqbal
A coordinator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi escaped on Sunday a kidnapping attempt in Karachi.
Three armed men riding two motorbikes attempted to take Naqvi's coordinator, Rehan Ghouri, hostage in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.
The footage of the incident available with SAMAA TV shows the police reaching the site as the armed men dragged Ghouri at gunpoint.
The law enforcers opened fire at the kidnappers forcing them to flee from the scene. They fled the scene leaving one of their motorbikes behind.
Police officials said they were investigating the incident from different angles, including those of street crime, personal enmity or an attempt to kidnap the man.
PTI leader Naqvi confirmed the incident, saying they had submitted a complaint for the registration of a first information report.
coordinator
Firdous Shamim Naqvi
Karachi
