‘Finance ministry dominance in policy-making weakens SBP, planning commission’s roles’

The dominance of the finance ministry in policy making has weakened the roles of the Planning Commission and State Bank of Pakistan, Ehsan U Choudhri writes in his review of Growth and Inequality in Pakistan, a book by Dr Hafiz Pasha.

Referring to the insights renowned economist Dr Pasha shared in his book, Dr Choudhri wrote the Ministry of Finance “emerged as the principal institution for making policy decisions”.

The Carleton University professor said Dr Pasha, in a section on governance, revealed how major economic policy decisions are taken in Pakistan.

“The Planning Commission will be an appropriate institution to undertake long-term analysis of economic policy, but it has been reduced to essentially a project approving agency,” wrote Choudhri, whose research interests include international economics and macroeconomics.

The book implies that the dominance of the finance ministry in policy making also weakened the role of the central bank.

Giving an example, the professor wrote that the government’s need to borrow money to finance budget deficits puts pressure on the SBP to lend to the government and thus expand money supply— increase in money supply creates inflationary pressures.

Pakistan faces significant fiscal (budgetary) and trade imbalances. On the fiscal side, writes Choudhri, a basic problem is that the present taxation system generates government revenues that are insufficient to meet government expenditure requirements and this gap leads to budget deficits and growing public debt. “Primary fiscal deficit [deficit excluding loan payments] is especially of concern since it can increase government debt as a percentage of GDP,” he adds.

The budget deficit had been accompanied by deficits in the balance of trade (exports minus imports), he said. Pakistan’s international reserves fell to a low level in 2017-2018, which was not even enough to cover two months of imports. “Dr Pasha examined several scenarios for 2018-2019, and correctly predicted that ‘business as usual’ would not be feasible and that assistance via an IMF programme would be required, as there would be no good alternatives (such as borrowing from alternative sources or drastic restrictions on imports),” writes Choudhri.

Dr Pasha does not, however, sufficiently emphasise the policy blunder that led to this predicament, writes Choudhri. To avoid devaluation of the rupee, the professor adds, the government squandered a large amount of international reserves, which were built up to a high level in 2014-2015 partly via external borrowing, to support the value of the rupee.

“This policy did not prevent a large devaluation, but it did lead to a huge loss of reserves and the need for seeking yet another IMF programme,” writes Choudhri, whose areas of expertise also include exchange rates.

In chapters on inequality, the reviewer says, Dr Pasha highlights the finding that inequality was higher under the military governments of General Musharraf and General Ziaul Haq than under the democratic governments following them.

“What policy actions should be pursued to improve growth and reduce inequality? This question is addressed in the final chapter of the book titled ‘The Reform Agenda’,” the professor said, adding that the proposed reforms are generally reasonable, but often present ad hoc solutions without full explanation of their underlying rationale.

For example, Choudhri said, to revive agriculture, changes are proposed in the support price for certain products without explaining the need and the effectiveness of these changes.

Choudhri believes the book is a valuable resource for learning about Pakistan’s economy and even those who are well informed about Pakistan will discover interesting facts and find the book rewarding. However, he says, readers looking for an explanation of the basic causes of low growth and high inequality in Pakistan, and/or for solutions to these problems are likely to be disappointed.

