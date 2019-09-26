Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Violence

Fight breaks out between students, guards at Punjab University

2 mins ago
 
The students wanted to stage a rally



A fight broke out at Punjab University in Lahore on Thursday after the administration tried to stop some students from staging a rally. 

Two days ago, a Kashmir Conference was held at the university and during it, in the parking lot, two groups of students fought. These were students from the Baloch Council and Islami Jamiat groups. As a result of that fight, an FIR was registered by the university against four students, who were then expelled.

Thursday's rally was staged by students from the Baloch group who wanted those four students to be reinstated and the FIR to be cancelled. However, they didn't obtain permission from the university to stage the rally and the university has a rule against protests or other demonstrations.

As a result, when the students began their rally at the Faisal Auditorium, they were met by security guards. A minor clash erupted between the students and guards and the university administration had to call in the police.

According to Punjab University spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, the situation is now under control. We decided not to give them permission to hold the protest, he said.

The students went to the vice-chancellor's office and spoke to him along with the police. They have decided to call off the protest.

