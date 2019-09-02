FIA submits challan against Chinese men involved in ‘bride trafficking’

The Federal Investigation Agency submitted on Monday a challan against the Chinese men involved in the trafficking of Pakistani brides.

The case surfaced on May 6 after eight Chinese men were arrested on the charges of marrying Pakistani women and then forcing them into prostitution in China. Later on, it was found out that dozens of Chinese nationals along with Pakistani men were running the human trafficking racket.

The FIA, in its challan, has said that the Chinese nationals didn’t come to Pakistan for either business or tourism. They have been accused of working with Pakistani agents and marrying Pakistani women. They would take the women to China and then force them into prostitution.

The women targeted by the group were mostly those belonging to marginalised and oppressed backgrounds. The men used to pay the women’s families a hefty sum before the marriage, the challan said.

A court will take up the case on September 22.

