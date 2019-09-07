FIA clears Nasir Janjua of cyber crime in video case

The FIA has cleared three suspects, including Nasir Janjua, of cyber crime in the Judge Arshad Malik video case.

It presented the three men before a judicial magistrate Saturday morning and said there was no evidence against Janjua, Ghulam Jilani or Khurram Yousaf. It recommended the court release them.

All three men are in FIA custody. They were presented before judicial magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi who recused herself from hearing the case.

Janjua was arrested on September 2 after a cyber crime court rejected his bail.

They were accused of being involved in making and sharing the video of former accountability court Judge Arshad Malik in which he claimed to have been pressured into announcing a verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Judicial Magistrate Saqib Jawwad later removed their names from the case.

