Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Ferozewala woman constable brings lawyer who slapped her to court

2 hours ago
 

A lawyer in Sheikhupura’s Ferozewala was taken to court on Friday in handcuffs by the same female constable he had misbehaved with a day earlier.

On Thursday, lawyer Ahmed Mukhtar lost his temper, kicked and slapped constable Faiza when she asked him not to park his car outside a gate of the Ferozewala court.

Police took notice of the incident and the lawyer was taken into custody shortly after the incident. A case was also registered.

He was presented in court today (Friday) by the same constable. The local court, however, approved Mukhtar’s bail request.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
ferozewala
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Man makes 56,000 alams in Muharram
Man makes 56,000 alams in Muharram
local
Tents set up in Faisalabad to honour martyrs of Karbala
Tents set up in Faisalabad to honour martyrs of Karbala
local
Lahore NGO teaches 5,000 children by selling trash
Lahore NGO teaches 5,000 children by selling trash
local
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, School, Welfare
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.