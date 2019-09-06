Ferozewala woman constable brings lawyer who slapped her to court

A lawyer in Sheikhupura’s Ferozewala was taken to court on Friday in handcuffs by the same female constable he had misbehaved with a day earlier.

On Thursday, lawyer Ahmed Mukhtar lost his temper, kicked and slapped constable Faiza when she asked him not to park his car outside a gate of the Ferozewala court.

Police took notice of the incident and the lawyer was taken into custody shortly after the incident. A case was also registered.

He was presented in court today (Friday) by the same constable. The local court, however, approved Mukhtar’s bail request.

