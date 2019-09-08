Ferozewala woman constable announces resignation after being slapped by lawyer

A woman constable announced on Sunday that she was resigning from her post after being slapped by a lawyer in Sheikhupura’s Ferozewala tehsil earlier this week.

The constable, Faiza Nawaz, was deployed on security duty at a local court in Ferozewala. She had stopped a man named Ahmed Mukhtar from parking his car outside the court’s gate on September 5.

Mukhtar, who happens to be a lawyer, had lost his temper after being stopped by the policewoman. He had kicked and slapped Constable Faiza.

However, the police took notice of the incident and the lawyer was taken into custody shortly afterwards. A case was also registered against him.

A day later, Mukhtar was taken to court in handcuffs by the same constable he had misbehaved with. However, the local court had approved the lawyer’s bail request.

In her video message on Sunday, the female constable said the lawyers were assassinating her character and that her own counsel was disrespecting her.

“My department is also not supporting me, whereas a weak FIR of the incident was registered because of some members of the department,” she said.

Faiza said she was worried about her future after the lawyer, who was high on power, threatened and manhandled her.

She said she had been disappointed with the system and hence didn’t expect justice.

Reached for comment, Sheikhupura Regional Police Officer Sohail Tajik said they had not yet received a resignation from the female constable.

He said there was a clerical error in the FIR, however, the police will submit a challan in the court. Tajik said they also sought suggestions on the case from experts under the Protection of Women Act.

On the other hand, the lawyer, who had slapped the constable, denied having issued any threats to her. He termed the allegations of issuing threats “baseless”.

