Federation will also suffer if Sindh is harmed: chief minister

If Sindh is harmed, the federation will also suffer in its wake, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday.

The Sindh chief minister said so while addressing a session of the Sindh Assembly. He said the federal government “is neither capable of running the economy, nor the country”.

Shah said the constitution of the Karachi Strategic Committee was an “unconstitutional step”.

He said it is the responsibility of the district municipal corporations to clean Karachi. “They must tell us how the city was turned into a mess over the past three months?”

The chief minister said his party acts in accordance with the constitution, calling for a meeting of the Council of Common Interests. “The meeting is not summoned because of the water issue,” he said.

Shah said Sindh is the “mother” of the country, adding that PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed not to let anyone harm the province. “It is the PPP that has been fighting the ones calling for Sindhu Desh,” he noted.

He said the prime minister is not acting upon the constitution. “People won’t allow what you want to do,” he said.

The chief minister said that the Federal Legislative List allows provinces to legislate, lamenting the formation of a committee everyday despite the presence of an executive authority.

“The formation of a new authority with every passing day has led to the violations,” he said.

“A refined minister issued a statement that drew anger from all over Sindh. You are the minister of law, did you fulfill the obligations of the law and the constitution?

“How can you snatch my capital headquarters,” Shah questioned.

Members of the opposition kept raising hue and cry during the chief minister’s speech. Leader of the Opposition Firdous Shamim Naqvi vowed a response to Shah’s speech.

During the session, a resolution was adopted against the possible imposition of Article 149 in Karachi through majority of votes.

Later the session was adjourned until 2pm on Tuesday.

