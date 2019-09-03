Federal cabinet to meet on Kashmir issue

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to discuss the prevailing situation in Indian-held Kashmir.

The meeting will discuss the prevailing political and economic situation of the country. PM Khan is also likely to discuss his upcoming trip to the United Nations General Assembly.

The agenda includes discussions on the nomination of Fahmida Mirza as the chairperson for the federal land commission, the appointments of executive director for Pakistan Health Research and private members of the railway board. The science and technology division is likely to brief the cabinet about the committee to finalise the first-ever Islamic Calendar for the country.

