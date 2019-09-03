Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Federal cabinet to meet on Kashmir issue

4 hours ago
 

Photo: PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to discuss the prevailing situation in Indian-held Kashmir.

The meeting will discuss the prevailing political and economic situation of the country. PM Khan is also likely to discuss his upcoming trip to the United Nations General Assembly.

The agenda includes discussions on the nomination of Fahmida Mirza as the chairperson for the federal land commission, the appointments of executive director for Pakistan Health Research and private members of the railway board. The science and technology division is likely to brief the cabinet about the committee to finalise the first-ever Islamic Calendar for the country.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
federal cabinet Kashmir
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Take a look at Karachi’s post-rain condition
Take a look at Karachi's post-rain condition
local
Islamabad has a Kashmir ‘curfew clock’
Islamabad has a Kashmir 'curfew clock'
geopolitics
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
news
 
 
 
 
 
Bahria town, Instalment, money, supreme court
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.