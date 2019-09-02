FBR kicks off nationwide anti-smuggling drive

The Federal Board of Revenue is on a mission to rid Pakistan of smuggled products.

It kicked off a campaign, ‘Let us stop buying smuggled goods’, on Monday which was announced by FBR Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi on Saturday.

Smuggling hurts [the] local manufacturing industry, local employment and government revenue, the FBR chairperson had tweeted, asking the public to commit to boycott the purchase of smuggled goods.

The big malls of the country are being checked to see if smuggled products are being sold.

On Monday, FBR teams visited Dolmen Centre in Karachi, Emporium Mall in Lahore and Centaurus Mall in Islamabad as part of its tax expansion and anti-smuggling drive.

“Let us develop a tax culture in the country. The drive will continue and expand,” said Zaidi.

Revenue goes down because of smuggling, says Badaruddin Ahmed Qureshi, the chief commissioner of the Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office in Karachi.

He said data has been collected on where all such products are being sold, he said, adding that FBR teams have started checking these locations for smuggled products.

As part of the checking process, the FBR teams are checking import documents of all foreign products and items.

