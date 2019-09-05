Thursday, September 5, 2019  | 5 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
FBR issues notices to more than 100,000 non-filers

36 mins ago
 

The Federal Board of Revenue has issued notices to more than 100,000 individuals across the country for not filing their tax returns, it emerged Thursday.

The development comes as part of the government’s efforts to bring more and more people into the tax net and document the country’s economy.

The notices were issued on the basis of bank transactions for various purposes, including the sale and purchase of properties and vehicles.

The transactions were estimated at nearly Rs977 billion, according to official documents seen by Samaa TV.

More than 1.4 million property transactions were made in Punjab during 2017 and 2018.

The revenue authority also served notices to 142 richest non-filers in the province.

