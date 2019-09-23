Sunday, September 22, 2019  | 22 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Fazl attempts to woo Shehbaz for Islamabad march

September 23, 2019
 

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met on Sunday with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif in an attempt to woo him for participation in the JUI-F’s Islamabad march.

Fazl earlier this week announced that his party would organise an “Azadi March” in Islamabad somewhere between October 16 and October 31.

The JUI-F chief met Shehbaz at his residence in Lahore. PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb, and JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi were also in presence at the meeting that lasted for two hours.

During the meeting, Fazl apprised the PML-N president of preparations for the march against the government.

Related: Shehbaz meets Nawaz, exchanges views on JUI-F’s Islamabad march

According to sources, the JUI-F chief sought PML-N’s complete backing for the march, demanding participation of its workers from every district in Punjab.

However, the sources said, the PML-N president requested Fazl to give them time until September 30 to make a decision on whether to participate in the march.

Shehbaz told Fazl that if the PML-N central executive committee decided to participate in the march, then the party would bring its members from all across the country, according to sources.

An announcement pertaining to the party’s participation in the march and a lockdown would be made after the CEC’s decision, Shehbaz was quoted as saying.

Later, the JUI-F chief and the PML-N leaders returned without speaking to the media.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Islamabad march maulana fazlur rehman Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
‘If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice’
'If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice'
news
 
 
 
 
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja brothers, paragon housing scheme, nab, judicial remand
 
MOST READ
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official's residence
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official’s residence
PM Imran Khan and his wife perform Umrah together
PM Imran Khan and his wife perform Umrah together
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.