Faryal Talpur to attend Sindh Assembly session on Sept 13

The Sindh Assembly secretary has issued the production order for MPA Faryal Talpur.

She will attend the Sindh Assembly session on September 13.

Talpur was arrested on June 14. She is being investigated by NAB in the money laundering case.

The money laundering case refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. NAB has accused Zardari and Talpur of owning shares of the Zardari Group, a company that received some of the embezzled funds.

