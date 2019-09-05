Family meets Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison

Members of the Sharif family met with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison on Thursday.

Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan, is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. He was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted by an accountability court in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

His mother, brother Shehbaz Sharif and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar met with him on Thursday. Nawaz’s personal physician also visited and examined the former premier at the jail.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif met with elder brother after two weeks, owing to pain in his back. They exchanged views on the overall situation of the country.

“The future political strategy would be the same as decided by the Pakistani sitting in this Kot Lakhpat [jail], who has thrice been the prime minister,” said Safdar, while speaking to reporters outside the jail.

“The incumbent government also knows how politically damaging it is to incarcerate Nawaz Sharif.”

He said had Nawaz been out of prison even as the leader of the opposition, India would not have been able to take such a huge step on Kashmir.

“Our own house has been weakened, which is why India took this step,” Nawaz’s son-in-law said.

“India knew of the results given by a Niazi sent to East Pakistan and the results of the other who was made a prime minister of West Pakistan.”

He further said the political situation of the country was not good and that the reports about Nawaz striking a deal with the government were just rumours.

“Nawaz-league has the same ideology as that of Nawaz Sharif,” Safdar added.

