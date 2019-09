A fake doctor’s clinic was sealed in Islamabad’s G-12 Thursday night after authorities received several complaints.

A raid was conducted under the supervision of Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Sidrah Anwer.

The fake doctor was treating patients without being licensed by the PMDC. The team inspected the clinic and the medicines stored there.

No one will be allowed to play with human lives, said Anwer.

