Faisalabad photographer captures details like no other

A young photographer from Faisalabad has made a name for herself in the world of photography with her ability to capture details and bring colour to the mundane.

Smaha Jahangir, who is an optometrist by profession, has been featured on the National Geographic magazine’s July 2019 issue. The picture that was selected is a silhouette of a couple standing on the observatory deck on the 125th floor of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. It was taken last year.

“Today, I am so happy to tell you all that I am Pakistan’s first woman and overall second photographer to get published in National Geographic magazine,” she said in a Facebook post and shared the picture with it too.

“I had mixed feelings when I received the email,” she said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Tuesday. “At first, I thought that the email from the National Geographic was spam. Then, I investigated it and found that it was happening for real.”

The photographer said that she has learned the art from trial and error. “I started taking pictures with my phone camera firsts. I used to click pictures of my friends and random objects,” she said. Jahangir then developed more interest and bought a camera for herself and then purchased a lens.

“I keep on learning new things every day,” she said, adding that YouTube videos have helped her learned. “There are no proper institutions where people can learn photography here.”

She accepted that managing her career and her passion for photography is quite difficult at times. “I take pictures whenever I get the time. This is both my hobby and my passion,” Jahangir remarked, adding that she has an interest in sketching and reading.

“It is important for people to pursue their passions in order to bring colour into their lives,” she said.

Jahangir, who is inspired by ace photographer Mubeen Ansari, said that her parents have been the greatest support in her journey. “I always ask them before uploading any picture on my social media pages,” she added.

You can follow her work on Fictionography

