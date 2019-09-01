Sunday, September 1, 2019  | 1 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Faisalabad ATM robber was wanted in Islamabad robbery too

3 hours ago
 

The Faisalabad ATM robber who died in police custody on Saturday night was also wanted by the Islamabad police.

Salahuddin died on Saturday night a day after he was arrested in Rahim Yar Khan for a robbery. The police found out he was the same suspect who robbed a Faisalabad ATM last month. CCTV footage of the robbery went viral because he made strange faces at the camera during the robbery.

On Sunday, it emerged that Salahuddin was wanted in robbery cases in Islamabad too. In 2017 he robbed an ATM in Abpara and a woman had lodged a case against him.

Related: ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan

The pattern of the crime was similar to the one in Faisalabad – the woman’s card got stuck in the ATM so she went to get help but in the meantime Salahuddin entered the ATM to retrieve it. The difference in this case was that the woman came back and tried to alert someone about Salahuddin but he took out a pistol and pointed it at her.

He then went to another ATM and withdrew money.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Faisalabad ATM robber Islamabad
 
