Factory in Bannu sealed for selling substandard food

The Bannu division of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority sealed on Wednesday a factory in the district’s industrial area for manufacturing substandard food.

On the directives of deputy director Zeeshan Mehsud, the authority confiscated a huge quantity of Chinese salt and low-grade spices.

In a separate operation, the food authority officials seized a number of mislabeled rolls from a factory. The factory was putting fake labels on the rolls, officials said.

Mehsud said it was authority’s responsibility to ensure that the food the residents of Bannu are consuming is of good standard.

“No one will be allowed to either adulterate food or sell banned eatables,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram