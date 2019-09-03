Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Facebook may soon start hiding likes counts

45 mins ago
 

Photo: AFPfaceboo

Facebook may soon start hiding likes on News Feed posts. The company already tested a similar move on Instagram in August as a way to help break users’ fixation with getting likes on their pictures.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane on Twitter) who is constantly drilling down into app code to discover unannounced features being tested, has disclosed that Facebook is considering an Instagram-like test that would hide like counts on a post from the user’s followers.

Instagram is already testing this in seven countries, including Canada and Brazil, showing a post’s audience just a few names of mutual friends who’ve Liked it instead of the total number. The goal is for users to feel less judged and see whether the change can help people focus less on likes and more on telling their story.

Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch that it’s considering a test that would hide like counts, but that the test hasn’t started running yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
