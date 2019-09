Weapons and explosives were found in a basement in Dera Ismail Khan.

A raid was conducted on a house in the jurisdiction of the Saddar police. It was in Himmat village, off Dera Pindi Road.

In the basement of the house, law enforcers found explosives, IEDs, ammunition, grenades, guns, bulletproof jackets and other things.

Over 20kg of explosives was also found. Further investigations are under way.

