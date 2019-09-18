Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Geopolitics

European Parliament wants Kashmir issue resolved through dialogue

7 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

The European Union Parliament has called on India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue on Kashmir to ensure a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The parliament took up the Kashmir issue on September 17 for the first time in 12 years. Opening the debate on behalf of the vice president of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, EU Minister Tytti Tuppurainen said no one could afford another escalation in Kashmir.

She urged India and Pakistan to seek a peaceful and political solution, respectful of the interests of the Kashmiri population on both sides of the Line of Control.

She said this is the only way to solve the longtime dispute to avoid instability and insecurity in the region.

The minister underscored the importance of avoiding further escalation, saying the EU’s position on Kashmir remains unchanged.

She said freedom of movement and means of communication should be fully restored as well as access to all essential services. Tuppurainen said the EU will continue to closely monitor the situation.

The region has been under lockdown for over a month, ever since India revoked Article 370 of its constitution on August 5.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
