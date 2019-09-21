Escape artist bear cub caught outside Peshawar Zoo

The administration and police searched all over for the cub and the administration believed it was still in the zoo. However, it was found in the bushes outside the nearby forest department office. Staff encountered some difficulties capturing the cub but finally managed to grab it and put it in a sack. It has been brought back to the zoo.
Officials say the cub is fine and didn't suffer from its excursion but hasn't eaten properly for three days. As a precaution, it was taken to a veterinary hospital for a checkup.