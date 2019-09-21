Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Escape artist bear cub caught outside Peshawar Zoo

56 mins ago
 
The two-month-old cub escaped the zoo three days ago



A bear cub that escaped the Peshawar Zoo three days ago was found Saturday morning. 

The two-month-old cub escaped its cage after a caretaker accidentally left it open. The cub and its mother had arrived at the Peshawar Zoo from Bannu just two days earlier.

Related: Bear cub on the loose after escaping Peshawar Zoo

The administration and police searched all over for the cub and the administration believed it was still in the zoo. However, it was found in the bushes outside the nearby forest department office. Staff encountered some difficulties capturing the cub but finally managed to grab it and put it in a sack. It has been brought back to the zoo.

Officials say the cub is fine and didn't suffer from its excursion but hasn't eaten properly for three days. As a precaution, it was taken to a veterinary hospital for a checkup.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
