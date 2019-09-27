Election tribunal orders re-polling in deputy speaker’s NA-265 constituency

An election tribunal declared on Friday the result of the NA-265 (Quetta-II) election null and void.

Deputy National Assembly Speaker Qasim Suri is the MNA from the area. His victory has been declared null and void.

The tribunal has ordered re-polling in the area.

BNP’s Nawabzada Raisani had challenged the victory of BAP’s Suri.

The ECP checked the votes cast in the area and was not able to biometrically verify 52,756 votes. Several votes had incorrect CNIC numbers and in some votes the same CNIC number had been used multiple times.

