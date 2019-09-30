Eight men arrested for impersonating Rangers personnel

Photo: AFP

Eight men have been arrested for impersonating Rangers personnel and looting people in Karachi, according to the Pakistan Rangers.

They were taken into custody during a joint operation by the Rangers and police Sunday night.

The suspects have been accused of putting up advertisements that they will sell dollars at low rates. When people came to their shop, they used to loot them. They have looted Rs200 million in eight different robberies.

Fake Rangers uniforms, number plates and cars have been seized from them.

