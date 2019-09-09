Earthquake jolts Kashmir, Islamabad

A 5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Islamabad and parts of Kashmir, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

The earthquake was recorded in Kashmir, near the Indian border, at 11:40am, with a depth of around 12 kilometres.

The quake was felt in Abbottabad and Muzaffarabad, prompting frightened people to run out of their homes and offices, reports said.

No loss of life or damage to properties has so far been reported.

