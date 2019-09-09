Monday, September 9, 2019  | 9 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Earthquake jolts Kashmir, Islamabad

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A 5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Islamabad and parts of Kashmir, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre. 

The earthquake was recorded in Kashmir, near the Indian border, at 11:40am, with a depth of around 12 kilometres.

The quake was felt in Abbottabad and Muzaffarabad, prompting frightened people to run out of their homes and offices, reports said.

No loss of life or damage to properties has so far been reported.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
earthquake Islamabad
 
