At least 19 killed, over 300 injured in Kashmir earthquakes

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted different parts of the country at 4:01 pm on Tuesday, killing at least 19 people and injuring over 300, DIG Mirpur confirmed to SAMAA TV.
Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Charsadda, Gujrat, Malakand for 10 seconds as people ran out on to the roads from their houses and offices.
According to the Met office, the epicenter of the earthquake was 5km north of Jhelum at Kala Gujran, with a depth of 10 kilometres.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed the army to launch a rescue operation in the valley, Major General Asif Ghafoor said. The soldiers with aviation and medical support teams have been dispatched, he added.
National Disaster Management Authority Director Colonel (retd) Alauddin told SAMAA TV that his department is in contact with the state disaster management authority in Kashmir.
“We are working with the Pakistan army and soldiers are being dispatched to the affected areas,” he said, adding that he has sent damage assessment teams to Azad Kashmir. The NDMA director said that he has received reports that a few houses in the Mirpur district have collapsed.
He advised people in mountainous areas to leave their homes because there are chances of land sliding and aftershocks after the earthquake.
According to the Pakistan Met Department, an aftershock of magnitude 3.4 was felt just six kilometers north of Jhelum at 4:49pm.
Sajid Dilawar, the manager of Kashmir Relief Trust, told SAMAA TV that at least five bodies were taken to Mirpur hospital from the Jatlan area.
He said that a university student, a resident of Peshawar, jumped off the building after he felt the tremors and died instantly.
Railway tracks affected
Pakistan Railways has directed drivers to maintain extremely slow pace of trains on the upside railway track as it is likely to be affected by the earthquake.
According to railways authorities, the track from Lahore to Rawalpindi might have been affected by the powerful quake.
Chances of aftershocks: NDMA
The National Disaster Management Authority says that aftershocks can be expected within the next 24 hours in the earthquake-hit areas across Pakistan.
It gave this warning in a notification issued shortly after the 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Northern Pakistan.
NDMA advised that people take all precautionary measures “to avoid any loss of life or damage to public as well as private property”.
Mangla Dam power transmission suspended
The Water and Power Development Authority has suspended the transmission of power from the Mangla Dam, its spokesperson said after the earthquake.
The dam provides 1,120 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, the spokesperson said.
He said the turbines at the dam were shut down as a precautionary measure, adding they will resume working after Mangla Lake’s water is cleaned.
