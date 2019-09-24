At least 19 killed, over 300 injured in Kashmir earthquakes

According to the Pakistan Met Department, an aftershock of magnitude 3.4 was felt just six kilometers north of Jhelum at 4:49pm.

Sajid Dilawar, the manager of Kashmir Relief Trust, told SAMAA TV that at least five bodies were taken to Mirpur hospital from the Jatlan area.

He said that a university student, a resident of Peshawar, jumped off the building after he felt the tremors and died instantly.

Railway tracks affected

Pakistan Railways has directed drivers to maintain extremely slow pace of trains on the upside railway track as it is likely to be affected by the earthquake.

According to railways authorities, the track from Lahore to Rawalpindi might have been affected by the powerful quake.

Chances of aftershocks: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority says that aftershocks can be expected within the next 24 hours in the earthquake-hit areas across Pakistan.

It gave this warning in a notification issued shortly after the 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Northern Pakistan.

NDMA advised that people take all precautionary measures “to avoid any loss of life or damage to public as well as private property”.

Mangla Dam power transmission suspended

The Water and Power Development Authority has suspended the transmission of power from the Mangla Dam, its spokesperson said after the earthquake.

The dam provides 1,120 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, the spokesperson said.

He said the turbines at the dam were shut down as a precautionary measure, adding they will resume working after Mangla Lake’s water is cleaned.