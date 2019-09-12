Thursday, September 12, 2019  | 12 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Earthquake jolts Islamabad and Peshawar

5 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted different parts of the country Thursday afternoon. Many people came out on the road from their houses and office buildings. 

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chitral, Shangla, Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, and Hazara Division.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, with a depth of 251 kilometres.

On September 9, a 5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Islamabad and parts of Kashmir. The earthquake was recorded in Kashmir, near the Indian border, at 11:40am, with a depth of around 12 kilometres.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
earthquake Islamabad Peshawar
 
