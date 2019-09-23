Drizzling begins in Karachi as Met dept predicts light rain

It began to drizzle in some neighbourhoodds in Karachi Monday evening. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in the city.

The department’s Karachi director Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV that it may rain in Karachi on September 25 and 26. This comes right after the department forecast a heatwave in the city.

Sarfaraz said a tropical depression in the Arabian Sea region has transformed into a storm. The lack of air in the sea has halted the sea breeze, increasing humidity across Karachi.

But Karachi isn’t at threat, he said, adding that the storm is heading west and will hit Oman.

He predicted another “low-pressure area” will come towards Karachi from India’s Gujarat between September 26 and 29, which will again result in the halting of the sea breeze.

