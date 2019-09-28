Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Dozens killed in north India floods, thousands evacuated

42 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Dozens of people have been killed and thousands moved to relief camps after torrential rains caused flooding in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh state, according to officials.

Densely populated regions on the banks of two main rivers in the state, which are overflowing because of incessant rainfall in the last 24-48 hours, are among the worst hit, Gulf News reported.

“We had confirmed 44 deaths till late yesterday night. The authorities are focusing on rescue and relief work in the affected regions,” Ravindra Pratap Sahi, vice chairman of the state disaster management authority, told AFP news agency on Saturday.

Nine killed after flash flood in South Waziristan

He said thousands of people have been moved to relief shelters as there is forecast of heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

Officials and local media reports said most people lost their lives for a variety of reasons, including wall collapses, drowning, lightning and snake bites.

Flash floods after heavy rains killed at least 17 people in western India’s Maharashtra state earlier this week.

Monsoon rains are crucial to replenishing water supplies in drought-stricken India, but they kill hundreds of people across the country every year.

