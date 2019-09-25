Don’t need foreign help in earthquake rescue, relief work: NDMA

The NDMA is working to provide supplies to thousands of families in earthquake-affected areas, the authority’s chief Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal told the media on Wednesday.

At least 25 people were killed and 459 injured in Tuesday’s earthquake.

Speaking in Jatlan, a town in Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur, he said 14km of road has been badly affected by the earthquake but 3.5km near Jatlan has already been cleared. He estimated that either by tonight or Thursday night, the road will be open for light traffic.

There are 20 Pakistan Army machines working on the roads, he said, adding that 16 machines from the AJK communication and works department are also operating.

He said a shipment of 200 big family tents and 200 kitchen sets, with four blankets per tent is coming from the nearest cantonment area, as are 25,000 bottles of water and 1,000 family food items. These food items are enough for four people to eat for a month and include wheat, sugar, rice and ghee.

He said these items will reach people this evening.

Some foreign ambassadors contacted me regarding any assistance but as of right now, we don’t need any help, said the NDMA chief. People within Pakistan have also been in contact and if we do need their help, we will announce a phone number on which these people can register themselves by tonight. But I believe we don’t need anything, he said.

The government of Pakistan, government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, NDMA and PDMA are all working together, said Lieutenant General Afzal.

The prime minister’s special assistant on informaiton, Firdous Ashiq Awan, also spoke to the media and said an assessment report is being compiled of the casualties and damage. She reiterated the government’s support for the people and said she had a meeting with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider where she assured him that the government will support the AJK government/

We will support your institutions, strengthen them and facilitate you, she vowed, adding that there is an AJK SDMA, which is going to become a partner of the NDMA. A parallel structure won’t be put in place, she assured.

She also promised to rebuild 4,500 houses but said the government and NDMA’s first priority is rescue and relief work. We will also make sure that all the NDMA supplies are distributed fairly, she said.

Awan said that though there is no price on human life and no amount of money that can compensate for the loss of life, the government will facilitate these people and an assessment is under way to see how much money can be given to them.

The premier will be given the final figures today, she said. Awan also announced that everyone injured in the earthquake, irrespective of the extent of their injuries, will be compensated.

