‘Don’t mistake our peace efforts as weakness’

Don’t mistake our desire and efforts for peace as weakness, President Arif Alvi said, while referring to the Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan.

He was speaking at a joint parliamentary session called to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir on Thursday. The session started off with the National Anthem and a prayer.

The president, amid anti-government chants from the opposition benches, emphasised on the need for stable democracy in the country.

He spoke at length over India’s atrocities in Kashmir and narrated Pakistan’s stance and efforts made so far to call the attention of the international community to the human rights violations in Kashmir.

The government has had to take difficult decisions in the 2019-20 budget because of the problems faced by the country, he said, adding that FBR needs more resources and taxpayers should be facilitated.

He said the primary purpose of the government is to make Pakistan a welfare state.

No country can progress without the development of the education sector, he said, adding that

Pakistan’s youth population is one of the highest in Asia, he said, adding that the future of the country is in their hands.

